Tuesday 1 August 2017
From Information to Understanding

Study: Police More Likely to Arrest Blacks and Hispanics During Traffic Stops

Jul 31, 2017Featured News, State/National NewsComments Off on Study: Police More Likely to Arrest Blacks and Hispanics During Traffic Stops

By Tom Abate –

 

MR possible cover Vision national Study - copcar(TriceEdneyWire.com) – Researchers analyzing data from millions of traffic stops in the United States have found that black and Hispanic drivers are more likely to be cited, searched, and arrested at stops than white drivers.

The researchers note that such disparities alone are not necessarily indicative of racial bias. However, by looking at the rate at which officers discover contraband on searched drivers, they find evidence that minorities are held to a double standard and searched on the basis of less evidence.

Continue reading this article our sister publication’s website.

