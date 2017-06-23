Study: Racial Bias Endemic in Military Justice System

(TriceEdneyWire.com) – Protect Our Defenders (POD) has released a report that finds significant racial disparity in the military justice system. The report is based off data from Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) requests submitted last year by POD to each military service branch. For every year reported and across all branches, Black service members were substantially more likely than white service members to face military justice or disciplinary action.

The advocacy organization received responses from four of the service branches, and analyzed this previously unpublished data to assess the prevalence of racial and ethnic disparities within the military justice system. POD also found that these racial disparities have not improved, and in some cases have gotten worse in recent years.

