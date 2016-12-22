Study Shows Black Children Exposed to More Junk Food Ads Than White Peers

By Staff

Since the 1970s, the volume of fast food restaurants across the country has more than doubled, which means everyone with a television is bombarded with McDonald’s and Taco Bell ads. However, a recent study has revealed that black children are being exposed to more junk food advertising than their white peers.

The study, published last week in the journal Pediatric Obesity, examined data from 2008 through 2012, comparing the rates at which black and white youth view advertising from junk food companies, including fast food chains, snack manufacturers, and soda vendors.

