SUNY ESF Names Nosa Egiebor Provost and Executive Vice President

By Staff –

Nosa Egiebor Ph.D. has joined SUNY College of Environmental Science and Forestry as its new provost and executive vice president.

The 32-year engineer previously served as chief international officer and professor of chemical engineering at the University of Mississippi in Oxford, Mississippi.

“I am delighted to have Dr. Egiebor join our leadership team,” ESF President Quentin Wheeler stated. “He sees global engagement as an effective avenue for preparing students to be functional leaders in the economy of the 21st century. His perspective and experience in this area will be an invaluable asset to ESF as our students learn to address the environmental challenges that face the world.”

Egiebor holds a Ph.D. in metallurgical engineering from Queen’s University in Kingston, Ontario, Canada, and an M.S. in chemical metallurgy from the University of Manchester in the United Kingdom. He also holds a B.S. in industrial chemistry from the University of Benin in Nigeria.

Egiebor will succeed interim provost and executive vice president Valerie Luzadis.

“I am truly excited and humbled to be selected as the next provost and executive vice president at ESF,” Egiebor stated. “This is the pre-eminent environmental education and research institution in the United States. At a time when serious environmental problems represent prominent global grand challenges, it is my pleasure to join the leadership team of this outstanding institution whose mission is aimed at addressing such challenges through education, research and community service.”

Visit http://www.esf.edu/communications/view.asp?newsID=5858 to learn more about Egiebor’s appointment.

