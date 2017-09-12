Syracuse Airport Announces Road Closure as $45 Million Renovation Project Begins

By Staff –

The Syracuse International Airport has announced, beginning Sept. 11, the road immediately in front of the passenger terminal will be temporarily closed to all traffic due to the airport’s $45 million renovation and upgrade to the building.

The first phase of the project will include the demolition of the canopy over the curbside pick-up and drop-off areas in front of the terminal.

Passengers will still be able to park in the garage and open lot, and the rental car return in the garage will not be affected.

However, drivers who are picking up or dropping off passengers may only do so near baggage claim at both Terminal A and Terminal B.

The airport has instructed drivers to follow signs as they approach the airport to locate the appropriate turn.

“For Delta and United pick up and drop off, turn LEFT at the stoplight onto Constellation Way North,” officials said. “For JetBlue, American, Allegiant, and Air Canada, turn RIGHT at the stoplight onto Constellation Way South.”

According to the airport, the multi-phase, large-scale project is slated to be completed on an accelerated timeline, by October 2018.

Visit www.flysyracuse.com for additional information regarding the project, including a map highlighting the closure.

Click here to comment on this article on our Facebook page.