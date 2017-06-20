Syracuse Airport to Add Baby-Care Rooms

By Staff –

Syracuse Hancock International Airport has announced it will add two post-security Baby Care/Lactation Rooms, just beyond the security checkpoint.

The airport will provide the rooms in an effort to accommodate families with nursing mothers, and parents with infants that would like a private location to care for their baby.

Both rooms will be furnished with a chair and ottoman, a baby changing station, and an electrical outlet.

“We are very excited to add the baby care rooms to our list of passenger amenities,” airport director Christina Callahan stated. “We want to provide a quiet space for mom or dad to care for their little one before boarding a flight that resembles the comforts of home.”

