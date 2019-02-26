Syracuse Based Carrols Restaurant Group to Acquire 221 More Restaurants

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc, a Syracuse based company has agreed to purchase a total 221 restaurants in an all-stock transaction worth $238 million.

Located at 968 James St, Carrols is already the largest Burger King franchisee in the U.S. They announced Wednesday that they’ve entered into a definitive Agreement and Plan of Merger to acquire 166 Burger King® and 55 Popeyes® restaurants from Cambridge Franchise Holdings, LLC

“This is a transformational transaction for our Company,” said Dan Accordino, Chairman and CEO of Carrols. “It further strengthens our position in the Burger King system and provides us the opportunity to continue executing our Burger King acquisition and expansion strategy. Cambridge also brings a strong, growing second brand in Popeyes to Carrols’ portfolio, and they have demonstrated strong returns on new restaurant development in their geographies.

The Company believes that Cambridge will provide Carrols with a platform and relationships to grow within the Popeyes brand. Cambridge has already built a Popeyes business with 55 Popeyes restaurants in Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi and Tennessee and has additional growth opportunities through both acquisitions and new restaurant development.

As part of the transaction, Carrols will assume Cambridge’s existing Development Agreement with Popeyes, which provides for an acquisition ROFR in Tennessee and Kentucky and the development of approximately 70 new Popeyes restaurants over the next six years.

Carrols is the largest BURGER KING® franchisee in the United States with 849 restaurants as of December 30, 2018 and has operated BURGER KING® restaurants since 1976.