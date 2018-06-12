Syracuse Behavioral Healthcare Opens On-Site Pharmacy

By Lisa Dumas –

Syracuse Behavioral Healthcare has recently opened an on-site pharmacy, in collaboration with Genoa Healthcare.

Genoa Healthcare is the largest provider of pharmacy, telepsychiatry, and medication management services for individuals with behavioral health or other complex, chronic health conditions.

“The on-site pharmacy will improve access to medication for patients with substance use and or mental health disorders,” Jeremy Klemanski, president and CEO of SBH, stated. “People with substance use and mental health disorders sometimes struggle to maintain their medication adherence. Embedding a pharmacy with a treatment program should yield improved medication adherence rates for our patients. This is the second such pharmacy opened on-site at a Behavioral Health Outpatient Clinic in New York State. We are happy to provide this to Central New York.”

According to SBH, a 2016 peer-reviewed study published in the Journal of Managed Care and Specialty Pharmacy showed that integrated care models featuring on-site pharmacies produce higher medication adherence rates than community pharmacies, as well as lower rates of hospitalization and lower emergency department utilization.

“In fact, Genoa’s consumers average more than a 90 percent adherence rate,” the group said.

The pharmacy will be operating at 329 North Salina St., co-located with the agency’s Certified Community Behavioral Health Clinic, and is open Monday through Friday, from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., and closed for lunch from 12:30 p.m. to 1 p.m.

SBH promotes recovery from the effects of substance use and mental health disorders through healthcare programs at every stage of the rehabilitation process in central New York.

Visit https://www.sbh.org/ for additional information regarding the organization.

