Syracuse Coach Jim Boeheim Involved in Fatal Car Accident

As of Wednesday night, February 20, around 9:00p.m., Syracuse sports fans were on top of the world. Syracuse’s beloved Orange men’s basketball team won their 18th game of the season, defeated 18-ranked Louisville 69 to 49. Syracuse played great and had all the reason in the world to celebrate.

As of Wednesday night, February 20, around 11:00p.m., all that changed.

Sadly, legendary Syracuse basketball coach Jim Boeheim was driving home on Interstate 690 in Syracuse and accidentally hit and killed a pedestrian who was walking on the highway.

According to ESPN, Jorge Jimenez, 51, was outside of a car on I690 after the vehicle he was a passenger in was involved in another — unrelated accident — due to inclement weather. Late Wednesday night saw mixtures of snow and icy rain fall onto Syracuse roads.

Coach Boeheim attempted to avoid the vehicle but couldn’t and struck Jimenez. Police were then called to the scene. Jimenez was transported to Upstate University Hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

SB Nation adds that the Syracuse Police Department Traffic Section commenced an investigation. Field sobriety and alcohol sensor tests for both drivers were negative and showed no signs of impairment. Additionally, 74-year-old Boeheim was found to be traveling at the proper speed for the Interstate.

“I am heartbroken that a member of our community died as the result of last night’s accident,” said Boeheim. “Juli (his wife) and I extend our deepest sympathies to the Jimenez family. Out of respect for those involved, I will not be providing further comment at this time.”

The Syracuse weather station at Hancock airport registered 32 degrees Fahrenheit with “light freezing rain” at 11:00p.m.