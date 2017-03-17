Syracuse Has the Lowest Undocumented Immigration Rate in Entire Country

According to the Pew Research center, a lower percentage of illegal immigrants reside in Syracuse than in any other U.S. metropolitan area.

The region has fewer than 5,000 people who are considered to be “unauthorized” due to illegal border crossing or expiration of visas. According to the study, that’s less than 1% of the total population and just 4% of all immigrants in the area.

The city ranked toward the bottom of a list of 155 U.S. metropolitan areas, along with the cities of Buffalo and Albany.

Researchers estimate that the majority of unauthorized immigrants are gathered in 20 metropolitan areas — mostly in Texas and California.

In recent years, it’s become more common for young people and college graduates to move frequently. In fact, about 33% of renters move each year. However, undocumented immigrants have tended to migrate to urban populations where they can find work, which is why the Los Angeles and New York City areas made the top of the list.

The research was compiled by analyzing 2014 data from the U.S. Census Bureau’s American Community Survey and statistics from Homeland Security.

President Trump has made measures to prioritize illegal immigration. He’s answered calls from adamant supporters who consider it a serious crime to cross the border illegally because they’re limiting wages in low-skilled jobs. But those perceptions are simply not true.

Not only will many undocumented workers accept lower wages than many American workers, but they can help employers cut costs in other ways. Because undocumented immigrants are often paid under the table, they aren’t eligible for benefits or workers compensation. Typically, workers compensation is a major expense for employers, with wages and salaries making up 70% of compensation costs and benefits the other 30%.

Despite these misconceptions, Trump issued an executive order back in January aimed to punish municipalities where illegal immigrants reside.

Stephanie Miner, mayor of Syracuse, has claimed the city to be a “sanctuary city.” This generally means that city police and other law enforcement will never be used to prosecute or detain people for violating laws regarding federal immigration.

