Syracuse Joins National Lawsuit Over DOJ’s Threats to Cut Sanctuary Cities Funding

By Staff –

Syracuse has joined cities, counties, and national municipal advocacy organizations in a legal brief supporting the city of Chicago’s lawsuit (Chicago v. Sessions), challenging new regulations issued by the US Department of Justice (DOJ) targeting sanctuary cities, city officials said.

President Donald Trump’s administration has issued new DOJ regulations which state those cities where law enforcement agencies do not cooperate with federal immigration enforcement efforts will no longer qualify for federal funding.

The new conditions target the Edward Byrne Memorial Justice Assistance Grant (JAG) program, which is the leading source of federal grant funds for law enforcement.

“The resources of the Syracuse police department will not be used to carry out federal immigration enforcement,” Mayor Stephanie Miner stated. “It is an unconstitutional demand of the federal government, and it is not in keeping with the spirit of the people of Syracuse. I support the city of Chicago’s effort to challenge these regulations, because cities and their police departments should determine what policies best keep their cities safe.”

According to the city, the amicus brief argues on behalf of local governments that the conditions are unconstitutional, and undermine the ability of local law enforcement agencies to carry out their own judgment about how best to keep their communities safe.

Visit https://goo.gl/6oTAF4 to download the full brief, and see the full list of signatories.

Click here to comment on this article on our Facebook page.