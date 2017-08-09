Syracuse Latin Students Publish Book; Proceeds to Benefit Charity

By Staff –

Students at Syracuse Latin worked with local author and radio personality Mark Eischen and his organization Boundless Books this summer to write and publish their own book, “Max’s Dream to Save the Team.”

The students voted to donate proceeds from book sales to the Make-A-Wish Foundation of Central New York, and the published book is available for purchase on Amazon.com. Students are also hoping to mail copies of the book to a school in Ghana.

“We’re going to send our books to a school in Africa, and I think it will help them read a lot,” third-grade student Jessica Subedi said.

The book is about a T-Rex named Max, and tells the story of Max’s dream to play basketball, his challenges, and how he ultimately overcomes those challenges to achieve success in a different way than he had planned, school officials said.

According to Eischen, he worked with students to brainstorm ideas for the plot, including selecting words that rhyme, and students also illustrated their own page for the book.

Visit https://www.amazon.com/Maxs-Dream-Bassettes-Summer-Program/dp/1973776782 to purchase a copy of the book.

