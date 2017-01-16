Syracuse Mayor Delivers Final State of the City Address, Unveils Plans for Renovation

Last Thursday, Mayor Stephanie Miner gave her final State of the City Address , at the Syracuse Marriott Downtown’s Persian Terrace. Facing a standing-room only crowd, Miner reflected on her seven years in office and announced plans for the final months of her administration.

The Syracuse mayor recapped both the achievements and the challenges she faced during her tenure, including significant improvements in the city’s schools and difficult fiscal decisions she had to make.

Miner proudly cited the Say Yes to Education program and 2016’s graduation rate, which reached its highest point in eight years. She also touched upon the minimum wage increase, which will occur gradually all across the state of New York. While the cost of living in Syracuse is well below the national average, surviving on minimum wage has proven to be difficult everywhere because the rise in the cost of living has outpaced income growth throughout the country over the past 12 years.

Miner announced a number of brand new initiatives for 2017, such as the ShotSpotter technology that is intended to help law enforcement locate gunfire in the city. She also revealed plans to renovate the old Syracuse Central High School, which was closed down in 1975.

The school, also known as the Greystone building, has been the subject of many renovation and redevelopment projects over the years, yet none of these plans came to fruition and the building still stands abandoned at East Adams and South Warren streets.

Miner hopes to bring in private developers to complete the construction and is committed to starting the bidding process this year. She hopes that historic tax credits will incentive many of the 50,000-plus establishments engaged in installation, roofing, siding, sheet metal work, and other construction services in the U.S.

Of course, the project won’t be cheap, which is why so many renovation initiatives have failed in the past. However, Miner is certain that the resurrection of this historic site will bring major rewards to the city of Syracuse. While a small kitchen remodeling project has an average ROI of 82.7%, the mayor is looking for a different kind of return on investment.

Her initial goal was to turn the building back into a school and further improve education in Syracuse; however, the costs may be too high. Still, she aims to repurpose the building and revitalize that part of town.

“What I want to see is authentic and unique buildings be brought back to life in a way that makes sense for our community,” she said.

Miner’s term in office will come to a close on December 31, 2017. Until then, it appears that the mayor will continue to put forth all of her efforts to make Syracuse a better place.