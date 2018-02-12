Syracuse Moving Forward with Multiple Revitalization Projects

Syracuse continues its redevelopment plans with improvements to another downtown long-vacant building: the former Addis Department Store.

The new project is part of a $5.6 million redevelopment project to turn a five-story, 37,500-square foot building into a renovated structure with 18 apartments on the top three floors, reserved office space for the second and third floors, and retail space slated for the ground level.

Workers have begun removing asbestos, installing a new roof and elevator, and replacing front-facing windows on the building. The south side of the Addis building was windowless but will now have windows on both sides. Typically, window replacements cost between $300 and $700 per window, and this is shaping up to be a pricey renovation.

“When we’re all done, it’s going to be a great spot here on the 400 block,” said Tim Lynn, attorney and member of the project’s redevelopment team.

During the mid-1990s, the building housed an antique store as well as department store space.

Down the street from the Addis building, another historic downtown Syracuse commercial building (the Empire Building) is nearing completion on 51 apartments, including a rooftop penthouse with two balconies. The building will now be named Empire Syracuse and each unit will feature granite counter tops, washers and dryers, and stainless steel appliances.

Below the 51 apartment units will house two commercial first floor tenants: H and R Block and CNY Access.

The entire Empire Syracuse project is expected to cost approximately $10 million and could receive $2.4 million in federal and state tax cuts for historic purposes.

It’s expected that the entire redevelopment project for the renovated Addis building will be completed by the end of 2018 and discussions are currently underway with potential office and retail tenants.