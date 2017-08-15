Syracuse NAACP Calls on DeFrancisco to Apologize for Defending Trump

By Staff –

The NAACP of Syracuse and Onondaga County has called upon New York State Sen. John DeFrancisco, R- Syracuse, to apologize for defending President Donald Trump’s failure to denounce white supremacists during a violent white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia recently.

During a radio interview, DeFrancisco said he agreed with the president’s initial statement that “many sides” were to blame for the violence that occurred during the rally last Saturday, including the groups that were there to counter-protest the white supremacists.

“The statement in and of itself is something I definitely agree with, and that is you cannot have violence on either side,” DeFrancisco stated.

As a result, the president of the Syracuse chapter of the NAACP, Linda Brown-Robinson, has released the following statement regarding the matter:

“The NAACP calls on Senator DeFrancisco to apologize and disavow the idea that there is more than one side to this despicable act of domestic terrorism perpetrated by the alt-right and white supremacists.”

DeFrancisco responded by saying the NAACP had “misunderstood” his comments, and called for “dialogue and unity, not hatred and violence.”

“I am sorry,” the senator stated. “I am sorry that Linda Brown-Robinson misunderstood what I said yesterday (during a live radio program). I made it very clear that the act of driving a motor vehicle into a crowd was domestic terrorism. …I also stated that the actions of the marchers and counter demonstrators were not of moral equivalence. Finally, I added that violence, no matter what end of the political spectrum you may be on, is wrong and should not be tolerated. What we need is dialogue and unity, not hatred and violence.”

A spokesman from Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s office has also released a statement regarding DeFrancisco’s comments.

“Time and time again New Yorkers reject hate, and if Senator DeFrancisco thinks Neo Nazis are one of ‘many sides’ to blame for the death and destruction in Charlottesville, he’s more out of touch and dangerous than anyone thought,” the governor’s office said.

DeFrancisco is currently rumored to be considering a run for governor.

