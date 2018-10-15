Syracuse NAACP to Host Congressional Candidate Forums

The NAACP of Syracuse and Onondaga County will host two congressional candidate forums featuring incumbent, John Katko, R-Camillus and Democrat Dana Balter.

The candidates, both running for New York’s 24th Congressional District, will be featured in separate Q&A forums moderated by Dr. Keith Alford, the School of Social Work Chair at Syracuse University.

Forums will be held at Living Water Church of God in Christ, 121 Huron St., Syracuse, NY 13205

Katko will be featured on Sunday, October 21 at 6pm and Balter is scheduled for Sunday, October 28 at 4pm.

Questions for the candidates can be submitted to syracusenaacp@gmail.com or upon entrance to the forum. Live audience questions will not be permitted during the forums. The events are scheduled to run for 90 minutes. Each candidate will offer opening and closing remarks before and after the Q&A session.

As part of ongoing efforts to promote civic engagement, including helping register 160 voters at the New York State Fair, the NAACP will also be enacting its “Souls to the Polls” program on Election Day, offering free rides to polling locations.

According to a recent poll by Spectrum News, Katko is currently leading Balter by 15 points.