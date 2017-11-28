Syracuse Named One of the 10 Worst Cities for African Americans

By Staff –

Syracuse has been named the eighth worst city for African Americans, according to an index created by 24/7 Wall Street.

The financial group used 2016 data from the U.S. Census Bureau’s American Community Survey on median household income, poverty, adult high school and bachelor’s degree attainment, homeownership, and unemployment rates, in order to create the index.

“Syracuse has one of the largest racial poverty gaps of any metro area,” the index stated. “An estimated 39.9 percent of black residents live below the poverty line, far more than the 11 percent of white residents who do. The difference of nearly 29 percentage points is more than twice as large as the comparable gap nationwide. Similar disparities in education and unemployment exist in the city.”

Additionally, “Poverty and its consequences are often exacerbated by a high concentration of poor residents in impoverished neighborhoods, where access to education and employment opportunities are limited,” the group said. “In Syracuse, the poorest and wealthiest parts of the city are physically separated by I-81, an elevated highway running through the center of the city that was completed in the mid-1960s.”

U.S. Census data has also shown that the rate of poverty in Syracuse increased from 31 percent to 32.1 percent recently, giving the city the 13th highest rate in the nation.

Visit http://247wallst.com/special-report/2017/11/03/the-worst-cities-for-black-americans-2/2/ to view 24/7 Wall Street’s full index, or view the full list of rankings below.

24/7 Wall Street’s Worst Cities for Black Americans:

1. Erie, Pa.

2. Peoria, Ill.

3. Milwaukee-Waukesha-West Allis, Wisc.

4. Racine, Wisc.

5. Niles-Benton Harbor, Mich.

6. Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington, Minn.-Wisc.

7. Trenton, N.J.

8. Syracuse, N.Y.

9. Springfield, Ill.

10. Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, Conn.

