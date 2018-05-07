Syracuse Onondaga NAACP to Host “39th Annual Freedom Fund Award Dinner”

By Staff –

The Syracuse Onondaga NAACP will host its “39th Annual Freedom Fund Award Dinner” on June 7, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., at the Holiday Inn, 441 Electronics Pkwy, in Liverpool.

Bea Gonzalez, vice president for Community Engagement at Syracuse University, and Sharon Owens, deputy mayor for the city of Syracuse, will emcee the event.

In addition, Floyd and Deborah Little will serve as Honorary Freedom Fund Award Dinner Chairs, and New York State Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli will be the keynote speaker for the event.

The following individuals have also been named as Syracuse NAACP’s “2018 Freedom Fund Dinner Honorees:”

William (Bill) Byrne – (Byrne Dairy retired); HARRIET TUBMAN Freedom Fund Award;

– (Byrne Dairy retired); HARRIET TUBMAN Freedom Fund Award; PathFinder Bank ; EARL G. GRAVES SR. Cooperate Award;

; EARL G. GRAVES SR. Cooperate Award; Home Headquarters ; MADAM C J WALKER Small Business Award;

; MADAM C J WALKER Small Business Award; Francis McMillan Parks; MARY MCLEOD BETHUNE Educator Award;

MARY MCLEOD BETHUNE Educator Award; Richard Knowles & Shavel Edwards ; PHILIP RANDOLPH CNY Union Award;

; PHILIP RANDOLPH CNY Union Award; Joel Rinne & Juhanna Rogers; ; EARL COLVIN Courage and Activist Award;

EARL COLVIN Courage and Activist Award; and William Herbert Johnson Bar Association (Minority Bar Association) CN; MAYE, MCKINNEY and MELCHOR Freedom and Justice Award.

The cost will be $85 to attend the event.

Visit the NAACP’s website at http://www.syracusenaacp.com/, or https://tinyurl.com/FreedomFundTickets, to buy tickets.

