Syracuse Police Chief Frank Fowler Honored for Military Service

By Staff –

Syracuse Police Chief Frank Fowler was honored by City & State, a New York-based political magazine, at the publication’s “Still Serving” reception, recently.

City & State held the reception, which recognized 10 veterans who have continued their contributions to New York State following their military service, at Lucille’s Bar and Grille in Manhattan.

“I am honored to be recognized by City & State with this award,” Chief Fowler stated. “I have spent my life serving the Syracuse community, whether at home or abroad, keeping our families safe. I appreciate the support of the administration and community, as we continue to serve those who need us most. I am pleased to stand with fellow veterans who continue to make a difference.”

In addition, “Chief Fowler has always been a leader, no matter what uniform he wears,” Mayor Stephanie Miner added. “During his active duty time, his years in the reserves, and his lengthy career as a Syracuse Police officer, the chief has always lived his call to service. I am pleased he has served as my chief of police for my entire term in office, and I thank him for demonstrated dedication he shows to his country and his community.”

Fowler previously served in the U.S. Army for three years, and also spent 17 years in the Army Reserves. He has been chief of police since 2010.

He was recognized along with nine other New York leaders, including entrepreneurs, civil servants, and leaders in the veteran community.

City & State hosts the reception each year to recognize veterans who continue to serve their communities after retiring from military service.

