Syracuse Police Department Pays Tribute to Fallen Officers

By Staff –

The Syracuse Police Department recently held a ceremony to remember 11 officers who passed away in the line of duty.

The list of fallen officers has ranged from the first, Detective James A. Harvey, who was shot to death by a burglary suspect in 1893; to the last, Officer Wallie Howard Jr., who was fatally shot while working undercover in 1990, according to Syracuse.com.

“We are eternally in their debt,” Mayor Ben Walsh said during the ceremony.

SPD Chief Frank Fowler also paid tribute to the fallen officers.

“The one thing that we all have in common is we’re all willing to wade through the darkness, and take our place at the thin blue line,” Fowler said.

Visit https://www.facebook.com/Syracuse1848/videos/1839723079404435/?t=60 to view video of Chief Fowler reading a benediction for Police Week during the ceremony.

