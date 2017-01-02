Search
Monday 2 January 2017
  • :
  • :

From Information to Understanding

Syracuse Police to Hold Three-Day Training for Civilians

Jan 02, 2017City, Education, Featured News, Local NewsComments Off on Syracuse Police to Hold Three-Day Training for Civilians

Share
Google+0
LinkedIn0
Pinterest0

By Staff

 

Lights of the police carThe Syracuse Police Department will hold a three-day training to teach civilians police tactics, and to discuss recent incidents involving police use of deadly force, reports said.

Syracuse Police Chief Frank Fowler said the training will be held from 6 to 9 p.m., on Jan. 10 and 11, and from 5 to 9 p.m., on Jan. 12.

The event will  be free and open to the public; however, Fowler said police will expect participants to attend each day of the training.

Individuals interested in attending the event should email Officer Dennis Burlingame at dburlingame@syracusepolice.org.

Click here to comment on this article on our Facebook page. 

 

Related articles