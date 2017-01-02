Syracuse Police to Hold Three-Day Training for Civilians

By Staff

The Syracuse Police Department will hold a three-day training to teach civilians police tactics, and to discuss recent incidents involving police use of deadly force, reports said.

Syracuse Police Chief Frank Fowler said the training will be held from 6 to 9 p.m., on Jan. 10 and 11, and from 5 to 9 p.m., on Jan. 12.

The event will be free and open to the public; however, Fowler said police will expect participants to attend each day of the training.

Individuals interested in attending the event should email Officer Dennis Burlingame at dburlingame@syracusepolice.org.

