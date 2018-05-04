Syracuse Receives Federal Housing Aid Despite Trump’s Efforts to Cut the Programs

Despite President Trump’s efforts to do away with certain housing development grant programs, Syracuse will receive additional support through federal aid for affordable housing and community development this year.

According to Syracuse.com, the majority of the federal funding is being awarded to Syracuse by the United States Department of Housing and Urban Development, totaling an amount of $4.87 million out of the more than $6.3 million that they are due to receive. The other large portion of their funding is through the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development’s HOME program, dedicated to affordable housing, which will help Syracuse buy and rehabilitate affordable housing within the community. Syracuse will receive $1.45 million from the HOME program this year, a $350,000 increase from this past year.

These grants, in total, mark a 15% increase from Syracuse’s federal housing aid last year, rising from $5.5 million to just over $6.3 million.

President Trump has attempted to remove the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development programs on more than one occasion, proposing that the cuts would save an estimated $3 billion annually. That $3 billion, which will stay remain in the federal budget, is used to fund the Community Development Block Grant program.

U.S. Senators Charles Schumer and Kirsten Gillibrand advocated increasing the grant program’s funding. In total, city records indicate that Syracuse has received roughly $60 million from the grant program throughout the past 11 years.

Syracuse uses the funding to develop affordable housing within the city, as well as to fund a significant amount of nonprofit groups that provide aid to Syracuse’s underprivileged. Which, in Syracuse, is a big deal.

The city of Syracuse holds the nation’s highest rate of extreme poverty, with the greatest numbers among the black and Hispanic communities. Many of these poverty-stricken residents could be relatively young as well. With more than 70 million about to take over the future of the housing market, millennials are the nation’s largest demographic group. Without these grant programs, Syracuse would certainly find it difficult to create affordable housing for the influx of a new generation of homeowners.

So far, some of the nonprofit organizations that have received funding from Syracuse are Arise Inc., the Boys and Girls Club of Syracuse, CNY Fair Housing, Empire Housing, and more.