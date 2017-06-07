Syracuse Regional Police Academy Graduates 31 New Officers

By Staff –
The Syracuse Regional Police Academy graduated 31 new police officers during a ceremony at the Palace Theater recently.
The officers successfully completed an intensive 26 week-long police academy, which included physical training, firearms training, emergency vehicle operations training, and instruction about New York State and Federal Laws related to law enforcement.
The graduates will now enter the Field Training Program with their respective agencies, where they will work side-by-side with a veteran officer.
The following is a list of the academy’s new officers:
City of Syracuse Police Department
Thomas Atkins Jr.
Reed Bebernitz
Jeffrey Blauvelt Jr.
Aaron Cecile
Collin Flagler
Daniel Flanagan
Tyler Goode
Jennifer Grimm
Brian Grimsley
Brandon Hanks
Thomas Hill
Shane Hilton
Raymond Keefe II
Gene Lagoe III
Joseph LeBlanc
Brittany McGraw-Wixson
Shannon McKiernan
Roberto Minghillo
James Pastorello
Travis Rheinheimer
Hannah Roebuck
Seamus Shanley
Joeseph Senf Eric Sisley
Joseph Tolone
Chelsea Townsend
City of Auburn Police Department
Mathew Costello
City of Ithaca Police Department
Andrew Balyszak
Mathew Schweiger
Cortland County Sheriff’s Department
Michael Gates
Daniel Lincoln
Click here to comment on this article on our Facebook page.