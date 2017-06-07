Syracuse Regional Police Academy Graduates 31 New Officers

By Staff –

The Syracuse Regional Police Academy graduated 31 new police officers during a ceremony at the Palace Theater recently.

The officers successfully completed an intensive 26 week-long police academy, which included physical training, firearms training, emergency vehicle operations training, and instruction about New York State and Federal Laws related to law enforcement.

The graduates will now enter the Field Training Program with their respective agencies, where they will work side-by-side with a veteran officer.

The following is a list of the academy’s new officers:

City of Syracuse Police Department

Thomas Atkins Jr.

Reed Bebernitz

Jeffrey Blauvelt Jr.

Aaron Cecile

Collin Flagler

Daniel Flanagan

Tyler Goode

Jennifer Grimm

Brian Grimsley

Brandon Hanks

Thomas Hill

Shane Hilton

Raymond Keefe II

Gene Lagoe III

Joseph LeBlanc

Brittany McGraw-Wixson

Shannon McKiernan

Roberto Minghillo

James Pastorello

Travis Rheinheimer

Hannah Roebuck

Seamus Shanley

Joeseph Senf Eric Sisley

Joseph Tolone

Chelsea Townsend

City of Auburn Police Department

Mathew Costello

City of Ithaca Police Department

Andrew Balyszak

Mathew Schweiger

Cortland County Sheriff’s Department

Michael Gates

Daniel Lincoln

