Syracuse Republicans to Announce GOP Candidate for Mayor

By Staff

Syracuse Republicans plan to announce current superintendent of LaFayette Schools Laura Lavine will be the GOP’s candidate for mayor on Jan. 26, according to reports.

Lavine will reportedly be stepping down as superintendent of schools at the end of this year.

This year is Mayor Stephanie Miner’s last last term in office, and she will be prevented from running again, due to term limits.

Independent insurance salesman Alfonso Davis, a Democrat, has also recently announced his plans to run for mayor.

Republicans are scheduled to make the announcement at the Palace Theater in Eastwood Thursday.

