Syracuse Teachers Association Won’t Endorse A Mayoral Candidate

By Staff –

The Syracuse Teachers Association has decided not to endorse a candidate in Syracuse’s mayoral race.

According to STA, the union’s executive board members interviewed three candidates – Juanita Perez Williams, a Democrat; Howie Hawkins, a member of the Green Party; and Ben Walsh, an unaffiliated candidate – prior to making its decision.

“The Executive Board voted against supporting a particular candidate,” STA president Megan Root stated in a message to union members. “We had extensive conversations about this choice, but we feel that any candidate we endorse must be 100% on board with our agenda.”

STA has also declined to interview Republican candidate Lauara Lavine, who recently expressed an interest in gaining mayoral control of the Syracuse City School District, should she be elected.

The union has endorsed Derrick Dorsey, Patricia Body and David Cecile as SCSD school board candidates, however.

The last mayoral candidate STA endorsed was Democratic incumbent mayor Stephanie Miner in 2009.

