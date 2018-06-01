Syracuse University Now Known As ‘Booty Call Capital’

That’s right. Thanks to an online delivery service called “goPuff,” Syracuse University is now known as the “Booty Call Capital.” goPuff is a website that delivers groceries and other convenience items, and they said Syracuse University students order more condoms than any other college they serve.



This was based on data the service collected from the 2017-2018 school year. Roughly 96% of adults think that an attractive smile makes someone more appealing to members of the opposite sex. Apparently, students at Syracuse University find each other’s smiles very attractive.



goPuff currently serves more than 30 major American cities and over 50 college campuses. The Philadelphia-based delivery service lets its customers order more than 2,000 products for delivery, including pet supplies, drinks, snacks, home goods, party essentials, electronics, beer, and apparently, condoms.



Syracuse University has earned more than just “Booty Call Capital” by other delivery services. For instance, GrubHub, a free online ordering site, named SU number one in late-night snack ordering twice. The tendency to order food for delivery is so popular that UberEATS launched in Syracuse just last year.



Syracuse University has also been named one of the top five party schools in the nation, according to the Princeton Review. They ranked number four overall for the 2017 survey. They also ranked number six in “lots of beer,” number 14 in Greek life, number eight in hard liquor, and number one in school spirit.



Is it so bad to be a party and booty call school if it means school spirit is really high? The Princeton Review also crowned Syracuse University with the best college newspaper, fifth best college radio station, and eighth most politically active students. More than 382 schools are surveyed, and Syracuse University ranked pretty well. So, the students have some “taboo” habits, but it seems like they are balancing that out with some great ones too.

