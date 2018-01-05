Syracuse’s Icon Tower Finalist for Urban Land Institute’s 2018 Excellence in Development Awards

Syracuse is hoping its Icon Tower will win the Urban Land Institute’s 2018 Excellence in Development Awards.

The Icon Tower is one of three finalists in the Excellence in Repositioning or Redevelopment category for New York State’s Urban Land Institute Awards.

The New York competition is in its third year, awarding real estate leaders who demonstrate a commitment to planning, design, community involvement and impact, sustainability and resilience, and market success. Across eight different categories, a total of 19 finalists were selected for the awards for Excellence and the winners will be announced at a Gala in New York City on April 10.

Syracuse’s Icon Tower has been vacant since 2006 after the building’s tenant, Excellus BlueCross BlueShield, moved to DeWitt — a suburb in Syracuse.

The building has since been redeveloped throughout 2017 (finalized in March) and is made up of 89 apartments, office and retail space, and even a modern fitness center to accommodate for the growing popularity of working out. Additionally, the building sports a large parking garage, authentic restaurants, and plenty of breathtaking views.

“By incorporating innovative and creative design, Icon Tower is now one of the centerpieces in the revitalization of Syracuse’s central business district,” officials from the Urban Institute said. “Featuring great city views, the ground floor is home to a thriving 5,000-square-foot restaurant, the second-floor features 20,000 square feet of Class A office space, and what had once been a 2,000-square-foot mechanical room is now a glass enclosed 24/7 rooftop fitness center.”

The Icon Tower — developed by ICON Real Estate and The ICON Companies — is located at 344 S. Warren Street.