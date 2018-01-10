Syracuse’s Office of Innovation Seeking Community Input for 2018

By Staff –

The city of Syracuse’s Office of Innovation, or “i-team,” is seeking community input to determine the office’s focus area for 2018, the city stated.

Each year, the i-team focuses on one challenge facing the city, and uses a data-driven approach to create and implement innovative solutions.

This year, the city’s newly-elected Mayor Ben Walsh, and the innovation office, are asking for public input to select the city’s priority area.

“We are working to establish a culture of inclusiveness, where citizens truly feel like engaged participants in our local government,” Mayor Walsh said. “This is among the first of what we anticipate to be many opportunities for the people of our city to be involved in decision-making processes that impact them, and our community at large.”

The i-team will be accepting input until Jan. 24, and interested individuals may visit www.innovatesyracuse.com/ideas to submit their ideas.

Customer service, economic development, education, eviction, government efficiencies, and neighborhood improvement, will be some of the topic areas to choose from, among others.

Ultimately, the office will determine the most popular responses, then release those to the public for a two-week voting period, before the innovation team sends the top topics to the mayor for final review.

According to the i-team, the city will render its decision by the end of February.

In the past, the team has focused on infrastructure, opportunity and housing.

