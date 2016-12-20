Syracuse’s Unemployment Rate Remains Flat in November

By Staff

Syracuse’s unemployment rate remained flat, at 4.6 percent, from October of 2016 to November of 2016, according to data recently released by the New York State Department of Labor.

The city’s unemployment rate also fell slightly, from 4.8 percent, during the same period of time last year.

The state’s unemployment rate also remained flat, at 4.7 percent, from October to November of this year.

The Rochester area’s unemployment rate also fell, from 4.6 percent to 4.5 percent during the same time period, and Buffalo’s unemployment rate also remained flat, at 4.9 percent.

The state surveys 3,100 households in New York state to compile the data each month.

Visit https://labor.ny.gov/stats/pressreleases/prlaus.shtm to view additional unemployment data in metropolitan areas throughout the state.

