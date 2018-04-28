Syracuse’s ‘With Love’ Looking For Student Restaurateur

With Love, the new Syracuse restaurant that doubles as a college classroom, is searching for an individual who wants to become a successful restaurateur and learn more about the restaurant and hospitality business.

The catering industry employs roughly 261,189 people across the United States. Not too many of those individuals have the opportunity to learn how to properly run a restaurant or catering company right away. With Love is offering that opportunity to a winning candidate that will be able to not only learn the ins and outs of the business, but earn college credits through Onondaga Community College, free tuition, and can even get paid.

SAVEUR adds that there are already a handful of students who are working at With Love, but none are in managerial positions or have any financial responsibilities. Additionally, though they earn all sorts of skills associated with the dining industry, the student employees turn over every six to nine months.

The popular Syracuse restaurant is hoping the winning candidate is just as eager to learn about the financial aspects of business as they are to cook delicious food.

“Cooking is great, but it’s about 20% of it,” said Adam Sudmann, who has worked for the program for nearly two years at Onondaga Community College. “The other 80% is why we’d like them to spend the time with us.”

Sudmann wants to ensure that the winning candidate can be ready to take on all the challenges of owning, running, and cooking for a successful restaurant.

“A lot of people open a restaurant,” Sudmann added. “But keeping it open is another story.”

Individuals hoping to accept this challenge can fill out a form on With Love’s website and plan on attending an information meeting later this year.

With Love is currently open for lunches on Tuesdays and Wednesdays and dinners on Thursdays and Fridays — no alcohol is served.