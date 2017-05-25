Tesla and Panasonic To Bring 1400 Jobs To NY

Roofing is one of the fastest growing jobs around. Or more specifically, solar photovoltaic installation is. This profession involves the installation and/or repair of solar panels on roofs, whether that be residential or commercial.

Solar panel roofs are not new technology, and saving money on your energy bill is old news. Even a metal roof can save you up to 25% on your energy bill. Recently, however, solar roofing has become increasingly popular.

Tesla and Panasonic announced at the end of last year that they will begin plans to manufacture solar cells and modules in Buffalo, NY. The project was estimated to bring in as many as 1,400 new jobs to the area, including more than 500 manufacturing jobs.

The details of the plans were a little scarce, but we do know that when solar roof production begins, Tesla will also incorporate Panasonic’s power cells into many of their solar panel designs. Production of the first modules is said to begin in Summer 2017 and increase to one Gigawatt module production by 2019.

Panasonic has stated they will cover the capital costs in Buffalo, and Tesla signed a long-term commitment to purchases from Panasonic. This extends their already established working relationship that was created with the production of electric vehicle and grid storage battery cells at the Tesla Gigafactory.

The latest news shows that last week, Tesla and Tesla’s newly acquired solar-panel company, SolarCity, will be taking pre-orders at $1,000 or more for installations of their new solar roof product. This product includes solar roof tiles that are both active and inactive.

The inactive tiles are for unity of design and don’t actually provide any benefit outside of aesthetic. They’re basically just regular tiles.