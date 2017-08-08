Tesla To Bring Solar Roofing To Buffalo By End Of 2017

Changing one’s roofing is one of the best ways to save on energy. Cool metal roofing, for instance, can save homeowners 25% in energy costs compared to asphalt shingles. However, this year in Buffalo, New York, homeowners can expect to save far more in energy costs than 25%.



By the end of 2017, Tesla Inc. will be bringing solar roofing tiles to the city of Buffalo. The company began making its solar roofs in Fremont, California earlier this spring at its production facility there. Having reached their production goal, Tesla hopes to make their solar paneled tiles the company’s signature product.



“We expect the Buffalo plant to be a powerhouse of solar panel production,” said Tesla CEO Elon Musk.



The renewable energy company had planned on beginning solar roof production in Buffalo by the end of the summer. Executives have now placed a more precise date for when they plan to begin production: December.



The shift in the time frame has made citizens of the upstate city skeptical of Musk’s promises, according to Buffalo News. The company made the promise to open its doors to 1,500 workers and has already built a factory with up to $750 million taxpayer subsidies. The fact that Tesla is now behind in its production while being relatively quiet about its plans has critics shaking their heads.



However, Musk assures Buffalo’s skeptics that while the project is difficult, they have no plans of backing down from their goals. “We have made that commitment to the state of New York,” said Musk. “We are going to keep that commitment.”



Tesla’s partner Panasonic, which will be creating the solar modules and cells for Tesla’s solar paneled roofing, has already begun increasing its workforce. By the end of August, the business plans to hire up to 150 new workers.



“It is a very challenging technical task to get this right,” Musk said about the solar roof production. “There are expenditures associated with the solar roof and with our Buffalo factory. We’re trying to keep those relatively light for the next few months.”