The Ammunition We Need Now More Than Ever – Black Newspapers

News Analysis By Oscar H. Blayton –

Editor’s Note: The following is the first in a series of three articles discussing the modern day role of the Black Press in celebration of the 190th anniversary of the founding of Freedom’s Journal, the first Black newspaper March 16, 1827.

(TriceEdneyWire.com) – In 1960, Blacks in Virginia watched as the state changed the laws against trespass to make it a more serious crime, and the penalty was raised from a $100.00 fine to $1,000.00. This action was taken by the then all-White legislature in an attempt to combat the Civil Rights Movement and more severely punish the activists that were engaging in the sit-ins that were taking place in Richmond – the former capital of the Confederacy – and across the nation.

During that time, we read the unhinged rantings of segregationists, such as James J. Kilpatrick, who wrote lies, to stoke fear and hatred in the hearts of whites against their Black neighbors by exaggerating the civil disruption caused by demonstrators.

