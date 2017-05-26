The Guest House Meeting and Event Center Celebrates One-Year Anniversary

By Staff –

The Guest House Meeting and Event Center, located at 722 W. Manlius St. in East Syracuse, has recently celebrated its one-year anniversary.

According to owner Sharron Pearson, the organization hosted its first event on May 21, 2016.

Pearson recently renovated and outfitted the meeting center space, prior to its opening.

“In its first year, the multifunctional building has hosted graduation parties, baby and bridal showers, political fundraisers, family holiday parties, Christmas parties, organizational meetings, board retreats, agency trainings, a music video taping, direct sales presentations, birthday parties, premier viewings, and more,” she said. “The Guest House’s Grand Room is the perfect space for intimate client-hosted celebrations expecting 20 to 70 guests. It is reminiscent of holding such events in the warmth and comfort of home, without having to consider issues like before and after clean up, securing valuables and private rooms, excited pets, home repairs, rummaging guests, inadequate parking, disturbing neighbors, and disrupting family routines. Both hosts and guests can relax and enjoy the gaieties.”

The Guest House provides a non-traditional, relaxed atmosphere that can be used for off-site business and organizational meetings, team building events, kaizens, board retreats, and more, Pearson stated.

In addition, the company also offers temporary office suites to traveling business people, and local home-based business professionals who need occasional private space to conduct meetings with sales associates, clients, or colleagues.

Visit http://theguesthouseny.com/ for additional information regarding the organization.

