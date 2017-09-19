Search
Wednesday 20 September 2017
From Information to Understanding

Thousands of Celebrities, Luminaries and Ordinary People Bid Dick Gregory Farewell

Sep 19, 2017Featured News, State/National NewsComments Off on Thousands of Celebrities, Luminaries and Ordinary People Bid Dick Gregory Farewell

By Barrington Salmon –

 

dick gregorys funeral - crowd shot(TriceEdneyWire.com) – Several thousand mourners packed into a Landover, Md. church listened as friends, family and admirers lionized comedian, social justice warrior, civil rights activist and provocateur Dick Gregory. The spirited, electric memorial service on Saturday, Sept. 18, turned out to be more celebration than funeral.

Gregory’s passing brought together a constellation of local, national and international celebrities and luminaries from the arts, entertainment, politics and sports as well as ordinary people, all whose lives Gregory touched over the course of his 84 years.

Among the descriptors used: Firestarter, agitator, freedom fighter, legend, peacemaker, genius, artist, teacher, guide.

Continue reading this article on our sister publication’s website.

