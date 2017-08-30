Thousands of Ministers March for Justice and Peace, Against ‘Political Laryngitis’

By Alanté Millow –

(TriceEdneyWire.com) – More than one thousand religious leaders from across the nation gathered Monday morning at the Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial in a “Minister’s March for Justice” to hold the Trump White House accountable.

“We wanted one thousand rabbis, sheiks … Christian ministers of all denominations,” said the National Action Network’s Rev. Al Sharpton, the organizer of the demonstration. “It’s time for moral leaders of all religions to get freed of the fears and political laryngitis … and stand up together!”

Continue reading this article on our sister publication’s website.