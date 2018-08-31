Tops Markets to Close 2 Syracuse Stores

By Yolanda Clark –

Tops Markets announced Thursday they will be closing 10 under-performing stores including two stores in Syracuse.

The two Syracuse stores set for closure are the West Genesee Street and South Salina Street stores.

About 600 employees will be affected by the closures set to be completed by the end of November but Tops officials say they are working to find alternate jobs within the company for the affected employees.

Syracuse Mayor Ben Walsh said when Tops announced they were considering store closures, the City of Syracuse reached out to company management to offer assistance regarding locations in Syracuse. “Quality, affordable, and fresh food options are important to city residents,” Walsh said in a statement.

“During the past several months, the City worked closely with Tops and its landlords in Syracuse. Although Tops made the decision to close one location inside city limits – the Valley store on South Salina Street – the City and the landlord at that location are in discussions regarding attracting another use at that site.”

“While we regret losing any quality food suppliers, the City is pleased its proactive work with Tops helped to prevent the inclusion of any other locations inside the city on the store closure list,” Walsh said.

The company is headquartered in Williamsville, NY and will have a remaining 159 store locations in Upstate New York, Northern Pennsylvania and Vermont after the closures.

Click HERE to comment on this story from our Facebook page