Trailblazing Judge Abdus-Salaam’s Death a Possible Suicide, Law Enforcement Officials Say

By Staff –

Judge Shelia Abdus-Salaam, who lived in Harlem and served on the New York State Court of Appeals, was found dead in the Hudson River on April 12.

Like Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., who led 2,000 people on a 5-day, 54-mile march from Selma to Montgomery, Alabama in 1965 in the fight for civil rights, Shelia Abdus-Salaam was a true trailblazer. Abdus-Salaam was the first African American woman to serve on New York State’s highest court and was revered in the legal community as a “humble pioneer.”

