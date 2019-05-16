Travel Writers From Across North America Converge on Syracuse

Syracuse and central New York are about to get some major publicity.

Visit Syracuse is hosting the North American Travel Journalists Association (NATJA) 2019 Conference, which started May 15 and runs through May 18. Syracuse won the conference in a competitive bid process.

Journalists from throughout the continent will be in Syracuse to focus on creating stories based on their experiences in the region.

Writers attend educational sessions through a partnership with Syracuse University’s S. I. Newhouse School of Public Communications.

Writers also participate in “content track” toursm which highlight attractions and restaurants. Partnering businesses in the region can expect to gain media exposure throughout upcoming editorial calendar years.

In addition to travel writers, destination marketing organizations and tourism bureaus from across the United States will join the conference to learn trends and best practices in marketing their destinations to the travel media.

NATJA is a membership based group composed of award-winning journalists whose works has been published in magazines such as National Geographic and Forbes.