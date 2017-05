By Frederick H. Lowe

(TriceEdneyWire.com) — Before his life was snuffed out by a bullet fired by George Zimmerman, Trayvon Martin dreamed of becoming a pilot or an aircraft mechanic, aspirations rarely mentioned about him following his violent death.

On May 13 during commencement exercises, Florida Memorial University in Miami Gardens, Fla., will award Martin a posthumous Bachelor of Science Degree in Aviation.

