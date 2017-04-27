Search
Friday 28 April 2017
  • :
  • :

From Information to Understanding

Trump Administration Ends Ebola Amnesty for West African Refugees

Apr 27, 2017Featured News, Health, Politics, State/National News, WorldComments Off on Trump Administration Ends Ebola Amnesty for West African Refugees

Share
Google+0
LinkedIn0
Pinterest0

By Staff –

 

MONROVIA, LIBERIA - AUGUST 21: Residents of the West Point slum wait for food aid during the second day of the government's Ebola quarantine on their neighborhood on August 21, 2014 in Monrovia, Liberia. The government delivered bags of rice, beans and cooking oil to residents, who are forbidden from leaving the seaside slum, due to the Ebola outbreak in their community. More than 1,200 people have died due to the Ebola epidemic in West Africa. (Photo by John Moore/Getty Images)

Liberian residents wait for food aid during one of the government’s Ebola quarantines in 2014.

President Donald Trump has reportedly ended former President Barack Obama’s amnesty program for West African refugees who were fleeing African countries during the recent Ebola outbreak.

Nearly 6,000 immigrants from Guinea, Liberia, and Sierra Leone had been allowed to enter the US under the Temporary Protected Status (TPS) program between 2014 and 2016; however, the Trump administration has recently terminated the program, which will expire May 21.

Continue reading this article on our sister publication’s website.

Related articles