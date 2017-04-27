Trump Administration Ends Ebola Amnesty for West African Refugees

By Staff –

President Donald Trump has reportedly ended former President Barack Obama’s amnesty program for West African refugees who were fleeing African countries during the recent Ebola outbreak.

Nearly 6,000 immigrants from Guinea, Liberia, and Sierra Leone had been allowed to enter the US under the Temporary Protected Status (TPS) program between 2014 and 2016; however, the Trump administration has recently terminated the program, which will expire May 21.

Continue reading this article on our sister publication’s website.