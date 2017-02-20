Trump Fails to Push for Racial Unity He Promised in Inaugural Address

By Hazel Trice Edney

(TriceEdneyWire.com) – In his inaugural address on January 20, President Donald J. Trump quoted the Bible’s premier passage on unity. Yet, when it comes to race – America’s biggest divide – the President has missed nearly every opportunity to make a major impact or statement to that end.

“The Bible tells us, ‘how good and pleasant it is when God’s people live together in unity.’ We must speak our minds openly, debate our disagreements honestly, but always pursue solidarity. When America is united, America is totally unstoppable,” he said in front of the millions watching by television around the world and gathered on the Washington Mall. “It is time to remember that old wisdom our soldiers will never forget: that whether we are black or brown or white, we all bleed the same red blood of patriots, we all enjoy the same glorious freedoms, and we all salute the same great American Flag. And whether a child is born in the urban sprawl of Detroit or the windswept plains of Nebraska, they look up at the same night sky, they fill their heart with the same dreams, and they are infused with the breath of life by the same almighty Creator.”

