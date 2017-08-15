Trump Forced to Denounce KKK, White Supremacy, and neo-Nazi Groups

By Hazel Trice Edney –

(TriceEdneyWire.com) – President Donald Trump, under pressure from civil rights leaders and his Republican colleagues, finally denounced racist White supremacists after a Neo Nazi march that resulted in the death of a 32-year-old woman in Charlottesville, Va. Aug. 12.

Chanting hateful slogans and attempting to converge on Black neighborhoods in the hometown of the University of Virginia, race hate groups have been riled over the Charlottesville City Council’s decision to remove a statue of Confederate General Robert E. Lee from the city’s Downtown. The Aug. 12 rally followed a July 8 Ku Klux Klan rally, also in Charlottesville.

