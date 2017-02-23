Search
Friday 24 February 2017
From Information to Understanding

Trump Rescinds Obama’s Protections for Transgender Students

Feb 23, 2017Editorial, Featured News, Politics, State/National NewsComments Off on Trump Rescinds Obama’s Protections for Transgender Students

By Staff

 

transgePresident Donald Trump’s administration has rescinded protections put in place by the Obama administration that allowed transgender students to use the restrooms which corresponded with their gender identities.

Opponents of the guidelines have lauded the president’s decision, which the U.S. Justice Department and the Department of Education released in a joint statement on Feb. 22, while civil rights groups have condemned the action.

Continue reading this article on our sister publication’s website.

