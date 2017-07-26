Search
Thursday 27 July 2017
From Information to Understanding

Trump to Ban Transgender Individuals from Serving in U.S. Military

Jul 26, 2017Featured News, Politics, State/National NewsComments Off on Trump to Ban Transgender Individuals from Serving in U.S. Military

By Staff –

 

trumpPresident Donald Trump has announced he will ban transgender individuals from serving in the U.S. military, in a decision which will reverse a policy approved under former President Barack Obama’s administration.

“After consultation with my Generals and military experts, please be advised that the United States Government will not accept or allow Transgender individuals to serve in any capacity in the U.S. Military,” the president said via Twitter.

Continue reading this article on our sister publication’s website.

