Trump to Ban Transgender Individuals from Serving in U.S. Military

President Donald Trump has announced he will ban transgender individuals from serving in the U.S. military, in a decision which will reverse a policy approved under former President Barack Obama’s administration.

“After consultation with my Generals and military experts, please be advised that the United States Government will not accept or allow Transgender individuals to serve in any capacity in the U.S. Military,” the president said via Twitter.

