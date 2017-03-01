Trump’s Conciliatory Speech to Congress Was Full of ‘Empty Promises’ for African-Americans

By Jane Kennedy

(TriceEdneyWire.com) – In his first address before a joint session of Congress, President Donald J. Trump on Tuesday struck a starkly different tone from more recent speeches. Gone were the references to the size of his Electoral College vote, rants against the media and the mad ad-libs that have been hallmarks of his previous performances behind the podium, causing some of his harshest critics to wonder whether the tide has turned in what has been a tumultuous and controversial start for his White House. Yet, there are still concerns about the plight of African-Americans under his presidency.

Trump began his remarks by heralding the end of Black History Month, which he said is a reminder of “our nation’s path toward civil rights and the work that still remains.” The speech was sprinkled with references to African-Americans and the deteriorated state of many inner cities, but according to Black lawmakers on Capitol Hill, his references highlighted just how much work Trump still must do before he truly understands the Black community. Despite his softer tone, it was clear that he continues to believe that all African-Americans are mired in a vicious cycle of poverty and violence from which they must be rescued.

