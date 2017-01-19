Trump’s Tweets Causes U.S. Rep to Boycott Inauguration

By Staff

Since the advent of social media, people are able to stay connected to their friends, families, and total strangers better than ever before. There are plenty of benefits regarding the use of social media, but its overuse can certainly cause some annoyance — and in other cases, some bad press — particularly for those who are in the public eye.

“Look, I don’t like tweeting,” said President-elect Donald Trump. “But I get very dishonest media, very dishonest press. And it’s my only way that I can counteract.”

The Huffington Post reports that Trump’s recent comments on civil rights leader Rep. John Lewis has caused Rep. Keith Ellison, a leading candidate to chair the Democratic National Committee, to announce his decision to boycott the inauguration.

