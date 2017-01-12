TSA Detects Record Number of Firearms at Airports; Number in Upstate New York Remains Flat

By Staff

The Transportation Security Administration detected a record number of firearms at airport security checkpoints in 2016; however, according to officials, the number in upstate New York remained flat.

TSA discovered 3,391 firearms in carry-on bags at checkpoints, nationwide, in 2016, averaging nine firearms per day, which is a 28 percent increase from the 2,653 weapons security officers found in 2015.

Eighty-three percent of those guns were loaded, officials said.

In upstate New York, TSA detected 10 firearms at checkpoints in 2015, and then again in 2016.

The Greater Rochester International Airport saw the most improvement, with no guns detected in 2016, compared to five guns the year before.

In addition, the number of firearms detected at Syracuse Hancock International Airport remained flat, with two guns found in both 2015 and 2016, respectively.

Six guns were detected at the Buffalo-Niagara International Airport in 2016, compared to two guns in 2015.

Visit http://blog.tsa.gov/ for additional information regarding the data.

