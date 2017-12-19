TSA Stops Woman with Loaded Handgun at Syracuse Hancock Airport

By Staff –

A Transportation Security Administration officer at Syracuse-Hancock International Airport (SYR) prevented a Cortland County woman from bringing a loaded handgun onto an airplane on Dec. 17.

The woman, a resident of Homer, N.Y., was stopped when a TSA officer who was staffing the x-ray monitor spotted the loaded 9 mm handgun in the woman’s carry-on bag. The semi-automatic handgun was loaded with 10 bullets, including one in the chamber.

The Syracuse Police Department was called to the checkpoint, where they confiscated the firearm. Police decided not cite or arrest the woman because she had a valid New York state permit, however the police have notified the issuing authority of the gun violation.

As a reminder, TSA said individuals who bring firearms to the checkpoint are subject to federal civil penalties of up to $13,000, and a typical first offense for carrying a handgun into a checkpoint is $3,900.

The complete list of penalties is posted online, at https://www.tsa.gov/travel/civil-enforcement.

“It is a federal offense to try to bring a gun on an airplane and detecting guns at checkpoints brings to light the critical role that the Transportation Security Administration, and the dedication of the officers assigned to Syracuse Hancock International Airport, demonstrate in protecting the flying public–by keeping loaded firearms from being allowed onto a plane,” TSA Upstate New York Federal Security director Bart Johnson stated. “It is also a stark reminder of the importance that passengers play in making sure that they stop and think about what they have in their carry-on bags to ensure that they do not bring any prohibited items to an airport checkpoint.”

Passengers are permitted to travel with firearms in checked baggage if they are properly packaged and declared. Firearms must be unloaded, packed in a hard-side case, locked, and packed separately from ammunition. Firearm possession laws vary by state and locality.

Visit http://www.tsa.gov/traveler-information/firearms-and-ammunition for additional information regarding on how to properly travel with a firearm.

