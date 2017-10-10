TSA to Implement New Screening Procedures at Upstate Airports

By Staff –

The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) has begun to implement new, stronger screening procedures for carry-on items at airports across the country, and the procedures will be phased in at all Upstate New York airports in the weeks ahead.

The new procedures will require travelers to place all personal electronic devices larger than a cell phone in bins for X-ray screening, and have been designed to address the current terror threat by raising the baseline of aviation security, officials said.

“TSA constantly enhances its security procedures to stay ahead of evolving threats,” TSA Upstate New York federal security director Bart Johnson stated. “The terror threat is real, and TSA is committed to raising the baseline for aviation security. As we implement this new procedure, passengers can expect to see TSA officers ask travelers to remove electronics larger than a cell phone from their carry-on bags, and place them in a bin with nothing on top or below, similarly to how laptops have been screened for years.”

According to Johnson, the new procedures will be in place beginning this month at airports in Syracuse, Albany, Buffalo and Rochester, and examples of personal electronic items that should be removed from carry-on bags include laptops, tablets, e-readers and cameras.

The new process is not expected to alter checkpoint wait times, due to the fact that TSA plans to check more passenger carry-on bags, and there will be no changes to what passengers can bring through security checkpoints, TSA said.

The new security measures will not apply to passengers enrolled in the TSA Pre-Check program.

